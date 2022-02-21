Bboy Sports Event Production Company Launched for Businesses Looking to Market to Millennials and Gen Z
Pro Breaking League founder Frankie Hernandez originated world’s first professional sports competition for breakingNEW YORK, OH, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bboy pioneer Frankie “Sirswift” Hernandez has launched the Pro Breaking League, a sports event production company for businesses looking to market to millennials and Gen Z through the professional sport of breaking.
The Pro Breaking League is the first-ever Bboy sports event production company for businesses seeking to host and produce professional breaking sports events. To date, there hasn’t been a
Bboy production company satisfying the global demand from advertising, marketing and PR agencies; event and experiential event marketing firms; event planners and managers; showrunners; network producers; TV producers and live action sports event producers.
Through the Pro Breaking League, companies can host unique and branded professional Bboy sports events, create marketing campaigns around them and recoup their investment via sales of sponsorships, media rights, event tickets, advertising, event activations, vendor booths and more.
The league also offers broadcasting services and guaranteed distribution on a major sports network channel.
Hernandez, founder of the Pro Breaking League and World Bboy Battle, danced and toured professionally as a teenager. In 2015, he launched the world’s first professional sports competition for breaking, World Bboy Battle #1. Five years later, breaking became an Olympic sport added to the Paris 2024 games.
Hernandez is the innovator of the Bboy Sport, a one-of-a-kind action sports competition for breakdancing sports.
These innovations by Hernandez set Bboy sports apart from other breakdancing competition:
• UFC-style matchups or battles
• Tale of the Tape before each battle
• Play-by-play (move-by-move) sports announcing
• True Bboy Sport – Format of footwork, power moves and freestyle makes it easier to judge and compare performances and skills
• Scoring System – 100-point scoring system based on 10 elements fundamental to breaking: execution, form, degree of difficulty, flexibility, strength, balance, speed, musicality, creativity and stamina
“We are more than just a full-service production company for brands, agencies, channels and networks. We are your partner in delivering professional Bboy sports events to the urban younger generation. We are on a mission to change the landscape of breaking and live and branded Bboy sports entertainment,” Hernandez said.
Businesses interested in hosting a pro Bboy sports event or scheduling a free consultation with the founder and president of Pro Breaking League, visit probreakingleague.com.
