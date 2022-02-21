Renesent is Named America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- the Inc. 5000

BEAUMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renesent Inc., the global leader in B2B E-Commerce, has been nominated to the 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes America's fastest-growing private firms. Renesent Inc. ranked #1461 on the coveted list, thanks to a stunning 650 percent sales growth rate and thousands of new employment created in the last three years.

Renesent Inc. has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time. The top tier of the Inc. 5000 is selected by the pace of revenue growth over a three-year period. Renesent's revenue, technology, and market share have all grown and progressed significantly throughout that time. Renesent Inc. has invested in several industries since 2012, including Algorip, which is revolutionizing online reputation; Goodly, a B2B e-commerce iOS Android application that simplifies how products are easily purchased and delivered to retail stores; and Prro, which is revolutionizing real estate live and work spaces. Renesent developed both locally and globally, with offices in Los Angeles, California, Tel-Aviv, Israel, and Mumbai, India and Washington, D.C.

"Renesent's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list highlights the remarkable progress we've made as a company in only a few short years," stated John Daniel, Renesent Inc. Co-Founder and CEO. "We're passionate about investing in disruptive technologies that challenge the status quo and have the potential to alter the world - that's what really excites me! I believe Renesent is on the verge of doing so in a few other industries, including on-demand delivery, construction, and spa and beauty; our 650 percent growth rate shows that our hard work is paying off."

About Renesent Inc.

Renesent Inc, founded in 2012, has invested in a variety of industries, producing many startups with millions of dollars in revenue and six successful exits. Renesent has been disrupting markets by introducing dynamic business models, and has a history of forming solid collaborations with innovative firms of all sizes around the world.

