IoT Management Made Simple with Helix SOLO Platform Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Helix Wireless, an innovative, global IoT and telecommunications company is launching their own connectivity management platform for global IoT deployments. The Helix SOLO platform enables centralized management of all your globally connected devices, including remote provisioning, usage, tax rating and international billing. The platform manages devices in over 185 countries and 2,000 networks. Helix SOLO will be available March 1st, 2022.
“The launch of Helix SOLO will allow our clients and partners to easily manage their connections”, said Francis Gallic, Helix Wireless COO. “It is another step in evolving how people can interact with and simplify their globally deployed technology.”
Helix developed its platform to answer the growing need for insights into more than just data usage, including the full lifecycle of Cellular Connected IoT devices. The SOLO Platform is futureproofed with planned enhancements that will enable software, hardware, and global connectivity of all IoT devices. Helix SOLO provides a simple interface and comprehensive support for procurement, deployment, and payment.
About Helix Wireless
Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. They provide efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals. For more information about Helix Wireless visit helixwireless.co
Celina Bell
