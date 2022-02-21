Nikki Galbraith Promoted to Hylant Market President, Fort Wayne

Hylant has named Nikki Galbraith as its market president for the company’s Fort Wayne office.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant has named Nikki Galbraith as its market president for the company’s Fort Wayne office. In this role, she will focus on business growth, community involvement and team development.

“While my title is new,” said Galbraith, “it’s really just an expansion of what I began here at Hylant more than a decade ago. I cherish the business relationships and friendships I have established in Fort Wayne and will continue to nurture them. Now, I also will be working more closely with the entire Fort Wayne team to deliver the Hylant experience to more clients and community stakeholders.”

Hylant recently announced several key investments to address the evolving needs of clients while preserving its family-owned culture, boosting core capabilities and spurring growth. Currently, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States.

Clay Jennings, Hylant Regional CEO–Great Lakes, said, “We are thankful for the partnerships with our clients and want to advance our efforts to bring innovative solutions to them and to new partners. This promotion is a natural progression of the growth Nikki and the Fort Wayne team have achieved together so far. Who we are and how we do business is not changing, but I’m excited to see how far we can go with Nikki’s leadership.”

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

