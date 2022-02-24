LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don't miss out on an all-new engaging episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®. This week’s show will air Sunday, February 27th, 2022 at 5:30pm ET on Fox Business Network (as branded content). Check your local listings.

As leaders in their industries, the featured companies demonstrate the branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

This episode includes interviews that will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in online education, merchandising for amateur sports, construction connections, and snow resorts:

Acadeum

Unlocking Capacity in Online Learning with Cross-Institutional Course Sharing

https://acadeum.com

Team IP

# 1 Souvenir Merchandiser for Amateur Sports in the United States

https://www.teamip.com

Toolbelt

Building Your Construction Workforce-Recruiting & Management Solutions

https://www.toolbelt.work

Red Mountain Resort

Getting Back to the Outdoors post COVID-19

https://www.redresort.com

To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews this Sunday, February 27th, 2022 at 5:30 pm ET.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.