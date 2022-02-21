Submit Release
Rooterville Animal Sanctuary Grand Spring Reopening

Rooterville Animal Sanctuary is home to hundreds of farm rescues. We are open to the public weekends from 10 am to 2 pm and host a variety of private events.

MELROSE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rooterville Animal Sanctuary is home to hundreds of farm rescues. Beginning March 12, 2022 we are once again open to the public weekends at our new location in Melrose, Florida from 10 am to 2 pm. We also host a variety of special events including birthday parties and our brand new Wagon Glamping Cabin Rentals.

Join us to celebrate our special spring reopening event where you can have your picture taken hugging a cow, chicken, pig, goat or Clydesdale Horse! Our pigs, horses, cows, chickens and more are friendly and love treats! Bring some carrots and bananas, our animals love healthy snacks. We have family friendly activities including a tractor train ride around the area.

There is no charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. Our fur family relies on support of people like you for food and warmth. So tell your friends and bring the family!

We also have a Pink Pigs Gift Shop on site with lots of vegan friendly collectables and goods for your home that are eco-responsible. You can also shop at http://ThePinkPigs.com online and feel good knowing that 100% of the proceeds supports our furry friends.

Check out our social media pages and get involved with helping your animal friends.

Find out more at http://Rooterville.org!

