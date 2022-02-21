Submit Release
DATCP Accepting Applications for Export Expansion Grants through March 18

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 21, 2022 Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for new export expansion grants through March 18, 2022. These grants are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, which was proposed by Gov. Tony Evers in his 2021-23 biennial budget. The funds were recently released by the Joint Finance Committee.

This grant aims to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop product exports. Applicants must be a not-for-profit organization, located in Wisconsin, and currently serving or have the ability to serve Wisconsin agribusinesses. Wisconsin agribusiness associations, technical colleges, universities, and economic development organizations are encouraged to apply.

Projects can receive grant funds for up to two years in duration, with an option to request an additional year. Grant awards will range from $25,000 to $50,000. Matching funds are required at 20 percent of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Eligible project expenses include, but are not limited to, travel associated with trade promotion activities, event promotion, marketing materials, advertising, subscriptions, contractor fees, and translation services.

DATCP will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects. Selected projects and work will begin in May 2022.

Grant information and application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/WisconsinInitiativeForAgriculturalExports.aspx. DATCP will be hosting a webinar on the grant application process on March 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. Registration is required and available at https://www.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItdOisrDktGxUSlAMc-Mw55PC4IXE_COk. For more information, contact DATCP Grants Specialist Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or (608) 590-7239.

Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, DATCP is working collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. For more information on the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, sign up for email updates and visit the DATCP website

