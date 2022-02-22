Non-profit Founded by Award-Winning Filmmaker for Women in Hospitality
Non-profit organization, Mentorship, Advocacy, Pandemic relief, and the Power of Women (MAPP), hosts their inaugural Restaurant Reset Conference for April.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAPP HOSTS INAUGURAL RESTAURANT RESET CONFERENCE IN FLORIDA
Non-profit launches first-of-its kind restaurant conference for women in the culinary arts and hospitality industry
The non-profit organization, Mentorship, Advocacy, Pandemic relief, and the Power of Women (MAPP), is pleased to announce their inaugural Restaurant Reset Conference set to take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 24th -April 26th. Acclaimed chefs such as Karen Akunowicz, Tanya Holland, Katie Button, Lorena Garcia and many more will come together to explore how to bring greater prosperity and equity into the culinary and hospitality industry. MAPP is thrilled to announce that a woman chef or restaurateur from each state will be represented at the Restaurant Reset.
Founded by award-winning filmmaker, Joanna James of A Fine Line, MAPP empowers women in hospitality to lead through mentorship, using a roadmap designed with the industry’s top programs, professionals and partners all working to close the inequality gap and build equity for women in food. Since its inception, the organization has generated tremendous impact honoring women and people of color through recognition and opportunities with media and food & beverage titans. MAPP helps women advance in their careers through 1-on-1 mentorship, advocacy for gender and racial equities and policies that support working families sponsoring pandemic relief grants and creating opportunities for representation where women and people of color are often overlooked.
MAPP was built off the heels of James’ film, A Fine Line, touted by Vanity Fair as Best Documentary by a First Time Filmmaker, and had its national broadcast premiere on PBS spring 202o which sparked national conversations about the inequality in the industry. Exploring gender bias in restaurant culture and the food system, featuring world-renowned female chefs including the voices of Dominique Crenn, Cat Cora, Barbara Lynch and Lidia Bastianich.
“Arguably no industry has been hit harder from the pandemic than our restaurants, and these small businesses are the backbone of so many of our communities,” said MAPP Founder and President Joanna James. “That is why MAPP is hosting the Restaurant Reset, we are at a precipice of a new direction for our industry, and MAPP is especially committed to ensuring women, people of color and all those from marginalized communities are not only heard, but part of the process in creating a more inclusive food system.”
The MAPP Restaurant Reset Conference is the only conference for and about women in the culinary arts and hospitality professionals - fueled by the mission to bring industry peers under the same roof to cultivate lasting relationships while learning how to continue to advance their careers with the proper tools. This conference will be a utility belt and steppingstone for many to forge powerful alliances to generate new ideas to grow their business and thrive in their professions. There will also be a major announcement unveiled on what could surely be a game changer for the hospitality and culinary industry when it comes to bridging equity and employment.
The event kicks off on Sunday, April 24, spotlighting other women-led hospitality organizations as MAPP believes in supporting each other to create a sea-level change of equity now. Followed by a welcome reception with keynote speaker JJ Johnson, founder/chef/owner Field Trip USA on the importance of male allyship, leading into mentorship speed-dating providing attendees direct access to industry leaders and experts. The conference will then cascade into a bevy of events in the days to follow with notable speakers and experts from across the country, luncheons, and a Food, Wine and Spirits Extravaganza in partnership with Chef’s Roll, a global culinary network of 1.5 million followers. Attendees will find an entertaining mixture of food, fun, cocktails & inspiring conversations with chef personalities, hospitality leaders, and other creatives.
Ticket holders can expect to hear panels of renowned talent speak about equality, inclusion, and inspiration throughout the weekend’s program of events. Speakers such as:
● Bravo TV’s TopChefs Karen Akunowicz, Tanya Holland, Katie Button and Lorena Garcia
● Michelin-starred Chef Emma Bengtsson
● World Central Kitchen’s Chef Karla Hoyos
● 1st Woman Super Bowl Exec Chef Dayanny De La Cruz
● 1st Black & Woman President of ACF Chef Kimberly Brock
● Founder of Let’s Talk Womxn, Rohini Dey
● Acclaimed Chef & founder of ReHer Mary Sue Milliken
● Union Square Hospitality Group’s President, Chip Wade
● James Beard Foundation’s CEO, Clare Reichenbach
● IRC Board Member and Restaurateur, Michael Shemtov
Proud partners and sponsors of this year's Restaurant Reset Conference include the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, BMW, PepsiCo, Dough Wines, Uncommon Threads, S. Pellegrino, Roast House Coffee, Sunday APP, the James Beard Foundation, American Culinary Federation, Chef’s Roll and more to be announced. The organization’s partnership with the luxury oceanfront resort Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach will offer ticket holders a discounted rate during the dates of the conference. To book, call the central reservations line at 1 (800) 445-8667 and mention group code MAPP22 for discount.
For more info and to see the full itinerary of speakers and program of events, please click HERE. Early bird pricing is offered through February 22nd. Click HERE to purchase tickets.
ABOUT MAPP
Founded in 2019 after Joanna James’ film premiere of A Fine Line sparked national conversations regarding gender bias in restaurant culture and the food system, thus the 501C3 non-profit Mentorship, Advocacy, Pandemic relief, and the Power of Women (MAPP) was created to empower women to lead through mentorship and advocacy. MAPP furthers the fight for equal rights through 1-on-1 mentorship, advocacy for gender and racial equities and policies that support working families sponsoring pandemic relief grants and creating opportunities for representation where women and people of color are sorely missed. For more information, please visit www.mappimpact.org or follow along on Instagram.
