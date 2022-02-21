PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release February 21, 2022 IMEE: BOOST OIL RESERVES TO EASE FUEL COSTS Senator Imee Marcos has urged the government to find a longer-term solution to rising crude oil prices that will render fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk inadequate. "World events could push up fuel prices beyond what we have seen in the past seven weeks. How long will fuel subsidies last?" Marcos asked. From mid-November, the three-month average price of Dubai crude has reached $79.83 per barrel, just 17 cents short of the $80 level that will trigger the release of fuel subsidies to PUV and delivery drivers under the Pantawid Pasada Program in the 2022 national budget. Farmers and fisherfolk are also entitled to Php500 million in fuel subsidies from the Department of Agriculture. "Business activity is projected to return to pre-pandemic levels later this year, but global oil supply may not be able to meet higher fuel demand," Marcos said. "Oil-exporting countries want to recoup the losses they incurred during the pandemic before increasing their oil output at a faster rate," the senator explained. "Add to that the threat of a war between Russia and Ukraine. Any Western sanctions on Russia's oil exports will reduce world supply and push up the price of oil from the Middle East, which is our main source of oil imports ," she added. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, said she is ready to give legislative support for the government's long-term plan to increase the country's oil reserves but expressed displeasure at the slow pace of bidding out a study to set up the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. "We already missed the opportunity in 2020 to buy oil at low prices when pandemic restrictions tightened and slowed down fuel demand. This emphasizes the need for forward planning and swift action," Marcos pointed out. IMEE: RESERBANG LANGIS, MAPAPAGAAN ANG PAGSIRIT NG PRESYO NG GASOLINA Hinikayat ni Senador Imee Marcos ang pamahalaan na maghanap ng pangmatagalang solusyon sa sumisirit na presyo ng langis sa buong mundo, gaya ng pagtataas ng reserbang langis ng bansa. Ito'y sa harap ng limitadong fuel subsidy sa mga drayber ng mga pampublikong mga sasakyan, mga magsasaka at mga mangingisda. "Maaaring lalo pang sumirit ang presyo ng langis at malampasan pa ang itinaas nito sa presyo sa nagdaang pitong linggo. Hanggang kailan naman tatagal ang mga fuel subsidy? " tanong ni Marcos. Mula noong kalagitnaan ng Nobyembre, ang tatlong buwang 'average'na presyo ng krudo sa Dubai ay pumalo sa $79.83 kads bariles na kapos na lang ng 17 sentimos para umabot sa $80 na lebel na hudyat naman para ilabas ang fuel subsidy sa mga drayber ng jeep, mga delivery driver ayon sa Pantawid Pasada Program sa ilalim ng 2022 national budget. May Php500 milyon naman na nakalaan sa Department of Agriculture para sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda. "Tinatayang manunumbalik ang pagnenegosyo sa pre-pandemic na lebel sa huling bahagi ng taon, pero posibleng di kayanin ng supply ng langis sa buong mundo ang mas mataas na pangangailangan ng gasolina," ani Marcos. "Babawi muna kasi sa pagkalugi na dulot ng pandemya ang mga bansang nagsusupply ng langis, bago nila taasan o damihan ang kanilang produksyon," paliwanag ni Marcos. "Bukod dito, may banta pang giyera ang Russia at Ukraine. Kapag napatawan ng parusa ang Russia sa ini-export nilang langis, mababawasan ang supply sa mundo at sisirit ang presyo ng langis sa Middle East na pinagkukunan natin ng supply, " dagdag pa ni Marcos. Sa harap nito, sinabi ni Marcos na handa syang maghain ng panukalang batas para mapataas ang reserbang langis ng bansa. Gayunman, dismayado si Marcos sa mabagal na usad ng pag-aaral para maikasa ang 'Strategic Petroleum Reserve' ng bansa. "Nasayang na ang ating pagkakataon noong 2020 para makabili ng langis sa mababang presyo nang mag-lockdown at bumagal ang pangangailangan sa supply ng langis. Kaya kailangan maging maagap na tayo sa pagpaplano at 'wag magpatumpik-tumpik sa pag-aksyon, " giit ni Marcos.