Delray Beach is the new Boca Raton, says real estate developer NRIA
Location, culture, and climate make for a building boom in this upscale seaside communitySECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ-National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, announces that Delray Beach, Florida, is the sunshine state’s next great upscale community. While Boca Raton may have been the glitzy go-to town for the glamorous jet-set in decades past, Delray Beach is what’s hot today, according to the New Jersey-based real estate developer.
Delray Beach, a small seaside city of roughly 70,000 people, neighbors Boca Raton, and is just 50 miles north of Miami. In the past ten years, the burgeoning beach town has experienced a boom in real estate development, as builders like NRIA seek to take advantage of its prime South Florida location, beautiful beaches, and pleasant climate. And for NRIA, the opportunity to build in Delray Beach offers the firm the chance to provide much-needed new housing in a state where demand dramatically outpaces supply.
In addition to offering a slew of new and attractive housing options, Delray Beach has been named “Most Fun Small Town in the USA” by Rand McNally and one of America’s “Happiest Seaside Towns” by Coastal Living Magazine. Because with museums, acclaimed restaurants, and a popular arts district, it’s not just the beach that attracts new residents to Delray.
In fact, Delray Beach is also calling to the celebrity set. Douglas Elliman realtor Nicholas Malinosky recently sold an NRIA-built Delray $14 million mansion, to Long Island-born actor and comedian Kevin James.
Like James, many people moving south to Delray Beach are natives of New York and New Jersey, says architect Nick Netta, who has offices in New York, New Jersey, and now Boca Raton, Florida.
“It’s become like a mini New York and New Jersey,” says Netta, who is currently at work on NRIA’s The 301, a mixed-use retail and residential property at 301 SE 1st Street, in the heart of Delray Beach.
Resident’s of NRIA’s The 301 will be close to all of the best of Delray Beach, Netta says, including the town’s famous pedestrian-friendly epicenter, Atlantic Avenue, which boasts brick-paved sidewalks, high-end boutiques, art galleries, breweries, and restaurants.
Delray Beach residents like Steven Shiba, a third-year medical student at the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine in nearby Boca Raton, appreciate living in a small city like Delray, which has all of the cultural benefits that large cities offer matched with the beauty of seaside living.
“Delray is an amazing place to live,” Shiba says. “Some of my favorite activities here include walking down Atlantic Avenue, where you have the brand new Delray Marketplace and other great shops and restaurants, and enjoying the several beaches in town. I also love going for runs and cycling along the A1A, the road that lines the ocean.”
The team at NRIA believes that because of experiences like Shelby’s, the luxury housing market in Delray Beach will continue to grow in the coming years.
And while NRIA and other real estate developers commence construction on new residential projects in the area, prospective new residents will benefit from more than just their buildings’ modern design features and luxury amenities.
“There’s so much to Delray Beach,” says architect Netta. “You just can’t deny the beauty of the ocean view.”
