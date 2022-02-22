DHEC Reopens Portions of Shellfish Harvesting Temporarily Closed in Beaufort County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 21, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. - As of sunrise on Monday, Feb. 21, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reopened shellfish harvesting beds that were temporarily closed in Beaufort County, the agency announced today.

"After a 21-day closure that took effect when a sewer line breach occurred in the area, shellfish harvesting beds in all open areas of Battery Creek and portions of the Broad River from the Broad River Bridge south to Archers Creek and east to Malecon Drive in Parris Island are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting," said Mike Pearson, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section.

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas in Beaufort County, call DHEC's Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.

###