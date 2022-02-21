Sensia, Rockwell Automation, and Pemex Procurement International Sign Goods and Services Contract
Pemex will now see firsthand how Sensia can transform data to value through its intelligent action philosophy.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensia News Release
— Allan Rentcome, Sensia CEO
Sensia, Rockwell Automation, and Pemex Procurement International Sign Goods and Services Contract
Framework agreement enables Sensia to sell full suite of Sensia products and solutions
Sensia, Rockwell Automation and Pemex Procurement International (PPI) have signed a goods and services contract that adds Sensia as a party to the long-term agreement between PPI, the international procurement subsidiary of Pemex, and Rockwell Automation. Under the new contract Sensia, a joint venture between Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger, will continue to support PPI efficiently on procurement services, including now the full suite of Sensia’s products and solutions in digital automation and production optimization, including measurement, lift control and Sensia digital software offerings.
In a signing ceremony held at Rockwell Automation’s Automation Fair in Houston, Texas, Allan Rentcome, Sensia CEO and Hector De La Garza, director Pemex strategic account, signed the contract for Sensia, the president and CEO of PPI signed for PPI, and Oswaldo Cruz Gomez signed for Rockwell Automation.
“As someone who has worked with PPI for more than 20 years, this agreement represents a milestone in our relationship,” said Allan Rentcome. “Pemex will now see firsthand how Sensia can transform data to value through its intelligent action philosophy, which will empower Pemex operators to digitalize their oil and gas operations and optimize production, transportation, storage and processing all the way from reservoir to refinery.”
“We’re pleased to reach this agreement with Sensia and Rockwell Automation,” said the president and CEO of PPI. “Our expertise in international procurement offers the tools, know-how, and systems to access the world markets directly to purchase any type of goods and services effectively. We especially find Sensia’s process safety capabilities valuable as they enable Pemex to maintain safe operations and project operational efficiency. Sensia enables us to connect process safety and operational excellence to protect our business performance reputation, operational uptime and efficiency. We’re glad to have them as an important partner.”
“This framework agreement helps to create a more intimate customer relationship with Pemex, one that can help them not only solve problems, but also see new possibilities in production and transform them into reality,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell. “Together, Rockwell and Sensia will offer a wide range of holistic services to help Pemex be more productive, safe and secure anywhere in their production cycle.”
Sensia is the leading automation specialist in oil & gas production, transportation, and processing, with a team of 1,100+ experts serving customers globally. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we bring together the pioneering process automation, real-time control and IoT technologies of Rockwell Automation, combined with the unmatched measurement and instrumentation, software, and analytics capabilities of Schlumberger. To learn how we unify the sensing, intelligence and action of our oil and gas customers, visit www.sensiaglobal.com
Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com
PEMEX Procurement International, Inc. PPI (pemexprocurement.com) was created to provide international procurement services to PEMEX and its Productive Subsidiary Companies. PPI is based in Houston, Texas and has been conducting business for more than 20 years with suppliers located all over the world. The main products of interest to its clients include oil well drilling and production equipment, marine equipment, engines, turbines, compressors, chemical products, and related services.
Contact:
Keith Lester
Sensia
klester@sensiaglobal.com
Keith Lester
Sensia
+ 14244068882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn