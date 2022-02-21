X Shore and Kreisel Electric announce €50 million partnership
The global battery leader will supercharge the next generation of the Eelex 8000
RAINBACH, AUSTRIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X Shore, the award-winning Swedish technology company behind a game-changing generation of 100% electric boats, has taken onboard Kreisel Electric, the global leader in battery innovation, in a 5-year deal worth €50 million.
The partnership will see X Shore's flagship model, the Eelex 8000, and its 225 kW motor, being exclusively powered by two state-of-the-art Kreisel Battery Packs (KBP 63) with a total battery capacity of 126 kWh.
Jenny Keisu, CEO of X Shore says, “We are delighted to be continuing our global expansion hand in hand with Kreisel Electric. Having secured the best batteries on the market for the next 5 years, X Shore is here to set the course for the industry towards long-term sustainability.”
Sustainability is at the heart of this partnership as Kreisel Electric and X Shore are both committed to working towards a net zero production of their products. For EVs to be true enablers of the net zero economy, the carbon footprint from the production process must be eliminated. The battery is a large share of the Eelex 8000’s carbon footprint and so by working towards carbon net-zero batteries, Kreisel Electric and X Shore can be more competitive in the long-term and contribute to a truly sustainable electrical transition.
Jennifer Preston, CEO of Kreisel Electric, says, “We see X Shore as the market leader in electric leisure boating with huge growth potential, to foster a greener future. We are proud to supply X Shore with our patented battery technology, which enables significant benefits in terms of performance, safety, lifetime, modularity and costs.”
Kreisel Electric pioneers the electric-vehicle battery industry with their patented modular immersion-cooled battery technology offering unmatched longevity, superior safety and ultimate performance. The Kreisel Battery Pack is the perfect solution for X Shore, by delivering the required continuous high-power output and extended range found in all X Shore boats.
From its 100% electric 225 kW motor to the low impact materials it is built with, the Eelex 8000 from X Shore embodies the start of a more sustainable maritime tradition. With electric power, toxic fumes and disruptive noises vanish, and it produces a minimal carbon footprint during its lifetime compared to fossil fuel engines, which helps combat climate change.
The technology behind the KBP 63 already serves a global customer base across multiple end markets including commercial applications, electric motorsport, charging infrastructure and maritime solutions. The compliance of all Kreisel Electric batteries to the DNV marine standard and the ability to withstand even the harshest environmental conditions allows this technology to push the scope beyond anything thought possible.
Furthermore, responsible sourcing and supply chain traceability is paramount. Both parties will strive to source challenging materials, such as cobalt, in the most socially and environmentally responsible way, aiming to have full traceability of the battery supply chain by 2025.
With battery packs made in Austria and a boat nominated for the European Boat of the Year award, customers will receive the highest level of quality and reliability. This deal introduces a premium product living up to the highest standards of sustainability, safety and performance, backed by superior craftsmanship.
With the electrification of cars and commercial traffic becoming the new global standard, Jennifer Preston concludes: “We must now take the next steps towards sustainable marine solutions. We are eager to start this new era by supporting an industry stalwart like X Shore which shares our vision of a greener future.”
About Kreisel Electric
Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG is an international battery solution-provider based in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district, Upper Austria. The company was founded in 2014 by three brothers, Johann, Markus and Philipp Kreisel. Kreisel Electric produces the most innovative battery technology for e-mobility and for stationary storage systems. Its core competence includes battery development and production, integration and testing, prototyping and serial production, and software development.
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc. Based in Moline, Illinois, U.S.A., the company is best known for the John Deere brand of equipment.
www.kreiselelectric.com
About X Shore
The Swedish climate-tech and electric boat company X Shore was founded in 2016 in Stockholm. Made in Sweden, X Shore has become the world's leading supplier of electric boats with customers in markets such as North America and EU. X Shores boats use no fossil fuels and have minimal impact on marine wildlife. X Shore has been awarded a number of prizes for the design of the model Eelex 8000, and in 2022 the company was nominated for the European Powerboat of the Year and received the jury's special mention.
X Shore creates 100% electric boats for a fossil free tomorrow. By combining Swedish maritime craftsmanship with technology, innovation and sustainability we change and charge the future of the boat industry.
www.xshore.com
