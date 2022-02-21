Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,182 in the last 365 days.

Campaign to give online and offline option in GTU exam

This is picture of president of gujarat pharmacist association student commitee mr.mehul panchal which fight for students.

The request letter of official letterped of Mehul panchal

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The examination was to be held in Gujarat Technological University from 21st January. However, due to various representations and the health of the students, a circular was issued by GTU asking them to postpone the examination till further orders.

GTU has announced to conduct examination from next 15th.Due to which many students like Gujarat University or any other university are demanding to give online and offline option in the exam. President of Gujarat Pharmacists Association (Student Committee) and NSUI student leader Mehul Panchal expressed his support in this regard by letter to GTU vice challencellor Dr.navin seth. he demanded for provide online and offline option in the exam or to make special arrangements for the infected students of corona. NSUI and students are touting the trend together by tweeting #GtuonlineExam #gtugive2option #mehulpanchal4students on Twitter. simultaneously, since students are studying online in the time of Korana, it has been demanded that the examination should be conducted in both the modes.

Panchal mehul
president gujarat pharmacist association student
smehul607@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Campaign to give online and offline option in GTU exam

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.