Campaign to give online and offline option in GTU exam

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The examination was to be held in Gujarat Technological University from 21st January. However, due to various representations and the health of the students, a circular was issued by GTU asking them to postpone the examination till further orders.

GTU has announced to conduct examination from next 15th.Due to which many students like Gujarat University or any other university are demanding to give online and offline option in the exam. President of Gujarat Pharmacists Association (Student Committee) and NSUI student leader Mehul Panchal expressed his support in this regard by letter to GTU vice challencellor Dr.navin seth. he demanded for provide online and offline option in the exam or to make special arrangements for the infected students of corona. NSUI and students are touting the trend together by tweeting #GtuonlineExam #gtugive2option #mehulpanchal4students on Twitter. simultaneously, since students are studying online in the time of Korana, it has been demanded that the examination should be conducted in both the modes.