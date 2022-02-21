FTX picks WASSERMAN as global agency of record for partnership activations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX has named global sports, music and marketing agency Wasserman as its global agency of record for its worldwide partnership activation business.

Wasserman will now provide FTX a suite of global services including creative activation across all its major property relationships, talent activation across its roster of athletes, celebrities and influencers, partnership management and partnership performance.

The win will see Wasserman working with FTX partnerships including Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Lou Frangella, FTX VP of Partnerships, said: “As we sought to identify a partner for this business, it became clear that no agency is more equipped to deliver for FTX than Wasserman. The credibility, process and wealth of experience across sports, music and entertainment that the team at Wasserman brings will directly benefit our ability to activate partnerships around the world, and we are excited for all that we can accomplish together as our company continues to grow and build the future of our technology, products and services.”

Elizabeth Lindsey, Wasserman President, Brands & Properties, added: “We are honoured to be on board with FTX and look forward to supporting the organization as it continues on its unparalleled path of growth,” said Lindsey. “There are natural synergies between Wasserman and FTX – we are both led by a dedication to our clients and an unrelenting pursuit of innovation.”

The alignment of the two companies brings together FTX’s influence in the cryptocurrency space and Wasserman’s unparalleled network of resources to amplify and measure their impact.