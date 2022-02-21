Smart Cover is sending love to LeicSAR, an organisation that saves lives.
Smart Cover makes a positive move on LeicSAR volunteers’ wellbeing.
Smart Cover has always believed that quality wellness is a fundamental human right. We are partnering with LeicSAR to support and encourage their volunteer efforts by offering this free service.”UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recipients of The Queens for Voluntary Services, Leicestershire Search and Rescue (LeicSAR) receives free one-year access to the private GP online service from Smart cover.
— Mohammed Niraz Buhari
LeicSAR team members will have access to our online private GP consultation service throughout the year.
The association between Smart Cover and LeicSAR
Intending to safeguard mental & physical wellness, we have decided to offer this free one-year private GP online service to Leicestershire Search & Rescue (LeicSAR). They are a non-profit organisation composed entirely of emergency volunteers who provide vital support and assistance to emergency services, local authorities, and the general public, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
At Smart Cover, in terms of wellness, we believe it's crucial to find ways to support and provide the tools needed to cope especially in light of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the benefits of the private online GP service are available to all the LeicSAR team members who undertake significant work of caring for the community.
The coordinator of this initiative states, “Everyone at Smart Cover is immensely proud of this initiative. We are sponsoring the free access to LeicSAR which will benefit 50+ people, including team leaders, radio operators, first aiders, and qualified search technicians. In addition, this will have an indirect benefit to members of the general public, and the community as a whole, who find themselves requiring assistance from LeicSAR”.
Access to online private GP consultation benefits with:
Private GP cover includes an unlimited number of consultations.
We are moving to 24/7 service soon.
Using self-service allows patients to schedule appointments online.
In addition, Patients can choose to receive a prescription delivered or an e-prescription to pick up at a local pharmacy.
Household members are covered by one subscription, so that dependents are also included.
The GP service offers extended consultation times with 25 minutes, whereas NHS GP appointment slots are only 10 minutes.
All medical professionals are GMC-registered, and the Care Quality Commission oversees activities.
About Smart Cover Insurance Services:
Smart Cover’s vision is to provide clients with comprehensive insurance services. Smart Cover Insurance Service was created to strengthen client trust by offering insurance plans that cover current and future needs. As a result, we have received prestigious awards and recognitions, including the winner of personal lines broker of the year awards in 2022 and more.
With the customer-oriented approach, we assist our clients in managing life's unexpected things like home emergencies, broken appliances, and motor breakdown. Our core values have helped us become a reliable and trusted insurance intermediary. For more information, please visit: www.smart-cover.co.uk
