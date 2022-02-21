Global DevSecOps Market Value to Reach $20.05 billion by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- DevSecOps Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), End User and By Geography
The Global DevSecOps Market is accounted for $2.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $20.05 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period. Rising focus on security and compliance, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of DevOps among enterprises and surge in need for continuous and secure application delivery are driving the market growth. However, resistance to the adoption of new tools and technologies and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the market. Based on the deployment type, the cloud segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the ease of access provided by the cloud segment during the production along with improved security and performance. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the advancements in internet of things (IoT), infrastructure services and cloud computing which in turn have led numerous organizations to adopt DevSecOps solutions and services.
Some of the key players profiled in the DevSecOps Market include Synopsys Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Chef Software, Check Point Software Technologies, Qualys Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Aqua Security, Continuum Security, Contrast Security, Puppet Labs, and Rough Wave Software.
