AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - To His Excellency Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Serbia that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people.

The present level of the dynamically...

14 february 2022, 16:12