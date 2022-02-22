Safename - Check Business and Product Names for Undesirable Words

Submit Release
MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safename (www.safename.cc) is a new service for checking that a new product or business name does not contain undesirable words or phrases, including swear words, rude words or other words that may be undesirable in a product name.

Safename can perform a number of checks, including exact, similar and phonetic matches. It does these checks against a dictionary of close to 4,000 profanities, rude or otherwise undesirable words in 11 languages.

The home page has a free use search for doing checks only against Safename's English dictionary. The Premium package ($50 for a month) will perform checks against the full, multi-language dictionary.

