SwitchBot releases new addition to Smart Home series: Meter Plus, to help users keep an eye on their home environment.
Users can now check temperature and humidity easily, on a bigger screen that's easy to install and can be integrated into any smart home.LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwitchBot's original Meter is now even bigger (but don’t worry, it’s still just as cute).
So what makes Meter Plus so much more, well, Plus? Let’s take a look below:
Users can now monitor coolness, warmth, and humidity at a glance using SwitchBot's all-new 3-inch large screen that lets people see data in a way that’s clearer than their competitors, yeah, it’s now clearer, larger, and just oh so much better, which means users are now able to see temperature and humidity readings even if they're short-sighted, or looking at Meter Plus from far away.
Made with a high accuracy Swiss-made Sensirion3 chip, SwitchBot Meter Plus can detect temperature differences up to the nearest 0.1 ° C with a humidity difference of 1% RH, helping people achieve higher accuracy when using at home.
Have a smart home that’s run on Alexa? Well, SwitchBot Meter Plus is also voice assistant compatible and can check the temperature where your meter is located with intuitive voice commands. What’s more, SwitchBot Meter Plus can be placed anywhere and includes a built-in magnet that helps attach this meter to refrigerators or users can even use the two-way folding stand provided to place Meter Plus on any flat surface, and even a metal plate that allows you to attach it to walls.
It looks like SwitchBot Meter Plus is here to make life even easier to handle and lets people who own smart homes have more control of the environment around them when it comes to temperature. And when paired with a SwitchBot Hub Mini you can even link up smart humidifiers, and smart plugs to keep your room automated and comfortable at all times.
One of our favorite things about Meter Plus is that we now have way more control over our temperature data, with local data storage that can record the last 68 days, you’ll be able to view historical temperature data via SwitchBot's app, and that’s not all.. when used with Hub Mini, SwitchBot offer unlimited data storage via the cloud. This means users can check their temperature data history whenever they want to stay on top of their environment and analyze trends either monthly or even annually when used with Hub Mini.
This device also includes temperature comfort emoji icons, the ability to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit (for US customers), and a simple and non-intrusive design.
To find out more about Meter Plus you can visit SwitchBot's official website here: https://www.switch-bot.com/
