Holistic Health Coach Heather Hirschman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Everyone's body is so different and unique. A diet, a workout, a lifestyle that works for someone else may not work for you.

No matter what you are trying to achieve, whether it’s a goal like weight loss, increasing energy levels, overcoming food sensitivities, or reducing symptoms of chronic illness, it is important to recognize what is getting in the way.

The body is self-healing with the proper tools, methods and environment in place.

That’s the philosophy of Heather Hirschman, a holistic health coach and international best-selling author whose approach restores the mind and body through natural healing.

According to Heather, in order to heal naturally, the body, the mind and the gut must be nurtured. Heather teaches her clients how to heal their body by nurturing their mind.

One of the things that allows Heather to catapult her clients’ healing, is that she has been where her clients have been. Following a suffocating health battle and mired in grief due to the loss of a family member, Heather’s mind and emotions were in such turmoil her whole body went into shock.

“I learned that I had chronic Lyme disease at the age of 23 and I was told I had no more than eight years to live,” recalls Heather. “Although I was told I could treat the symptoms, but couldn’t cure the problem, and I still felt like I was dying.”

Heather’s life depended on what she did next. She didn’t want to just survive life, she wanted to start living it.

“I ended up doing a lot of research on what causes the body to function and what causes it to malfunction,” recalls Heather. “Everything that we feed our body, whether through our mouths or our minds, should meet the standard of purity. Once I got rid of the root issues, all my symptoms went away, and all my medications flew off my shelf.”

Heather’s newest signature program FFF, Food Fashion and Fitness is designed to help her clients gain more confidence and in these three areas. Heather helps her clients find relief, clarity and direction around these choices to feel more energized, focused, and reduce bloating and brain fog.

“I like to make things as simple as possible so that whatever we do is realistic and sustainable,” says Heather. “So often, the mind gets in the way of allowing you to be fit. Do a little bit less of what you know is not as good for you and a little bit more of what you know is good for you.”

