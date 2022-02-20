Artemis Gallery to offer cultural art collection of Oscar-winning actor Anthony Quinn in Feb. 27 online auction

Huge circa-14th-century Thai (Sukhothai Period) stone head of Buddha, hand-carved from sandstone, serene countenance. Size: 10.2in x 12.75in (22.4in high including stand which conveys with the artwork). Estimate $8,000-$12,000

18th-century CE thangka with depiction of White Tara Bodhisattva surrounded by Buddhist deities, Tibet, distemper on cloth, gilt frame. Exhibited in 2006-2009 traveling exhibition of Anthony Quinn collection. Estimate $5,000-$8,000