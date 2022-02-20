Artemis Gallery to offer cultural art collection of Oscar-winning actor Anthony Quinn in Feb. 27 online auction
Huge circa-14th-century Thai (Sukhothai Period) stone head of Buddha, hand-carved from sandstone, serene countenance. Size: 10.2in x 12.75in (22.4in high including stand which conveys with the artwork). Estimate $8,000-$12,000
18th-century CE thangka with depiction of White Tara Bodhisattva surrounded by Buddhist deities, Tibet, distemper on cloth, gilt frame. Exhibited in 2006-2009 traveling exhibition of Anthony Quinn collection. Estimate $5,000-$8,000
Portion of proceeds to benefit The Anthony Quinn Foundation, which funds arts scholarships and advocates for arts education
The 150-lot sale includes a wonderful variety of objects that Anthony Quinn amassed throughout his adult life. The collection encompasses art and historical objects from Ancient Egyptian, Greek, Roman, African, Asian and European civilizations, as well as cultures that reflect the actor’s own Mexican heritage. Long before the world caught “antiques fever” from the abundance of TV shows focused on collecting, Quinn was already presciently acquiring pieces from trustworthy sources whenever filming took him to remote or exotic locales.
During his long and illustrious acting career, Quinn performed in some 200 films and received numerous honors for his craft. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor twice (“Viva Zapata!” in 1952 and “Lust for Life” in 1957), received two nominations for Best Leading Actor (most notably for the titular role in “Zorba the Greek” in 1964), received five Golden Globe nominations, two BAFTA Award nominations, and was presented with the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1987 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
While building his admirable collection of cultural art, Quinn also immersed himself in painting and sculpting at his own studio. His considerable talent could be traced back to his youth, when he first learned to sketch and work in plaster. He subsequently won an architectural design competition that rewarded him with a Taliesen Fellowship, which gave him the opportunity to apprentice briefly with the great Frank Lloyd Wright. It was an experience that would shape the direction of his life forever. Upon Wright's recommendation, Quinn took acting lessons as a form of post-operative speech therapy, which led to a remarkable acting career lasting more than six decades.
Quinn’s talent was widely recognized by others. In 2008, art critic Donald Kuspit said: "Examining Quinn's many expressions of creativity together – his art, collecting, and acting – we can see that he was a creative genius."
Artemis Gallery Executive Director Teresa Dodge observed: “Many people know Anthony Quinn from his renowned performances as a Hollywood actor but not as many know that he had a lifelong passion for art. He embraced the visual arts with curiosity, intelligence and boundless enthusiasm, and that is amply reflected in the objects he chose for his personal collection.”
Artemis Gallery’s online auction of cultural art from the Anthony Quinn collection will begin at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 27, 2022. All items come with Artemis Gallery’s guarantee that they are authentic and legal to purchase, own, and if desired, resell. An Artemis Gallery COA will accompany each piece. The company ships worldwide and has its own in-house white-glove packing and shipping department to ensure quality control. Absentee bidding is currently in progress. Detailed, authoritative descriptions and multiple photographic views of each auction lot may be viewed in the online catalog. For additional information about any item in the auction, call Teresa Dodge at 720-890-7700 or email teresa@artemisgallery.com. Bid absentee or live via the Internet through through LiveAuctioneers.
Learn more about the Anthony Quinn Foundation at aqfoundation.org.
