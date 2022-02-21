TruWeather Solutions and Xelevate Partner in the First Hybrid Weather Conference for UAS/AAM Operations
Using Advanced Weather Technology and Techniques to Build Resiliency in Drone & eVTOL OpsRESTON, VA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruWeather Solutions, along with partner Xelevate, Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence, will be hosting the BVLOS and AAM System Safety and Performance – A NextGen Weather Strategy Conference on March 17th, 2022, in Leesburg, VA. This will be a one-day hybrid event, in-person at the Xelevate Center and online for a virtual experience.
The event will educate attendees about micro-weather challenges that impact the scaling of drone operations and provides insights into low-cost weather sensors and weather decision tools available to mitigate weather risks. The speakers will also discuss methods for introducing a discipline approach to weather risk management in day-to-day ops. The goal is for UAS Program Managers and operators to appreciate the importance of building a disciplined UAS weather program to enhance safe and efficient mission accomplishment and build an FAA-compliant program.
The current state of the US weather sensing and radar infrastructure is simply not extensive, nor granular enough to capture drone impacting low-level winds, visibility, and cloud heights on a regular basis. TruWeather Solutions (TWS) has been focusing on these weather gap challenges, especially near land water interfaces and in variant terrain where micro-climates thrive. Marcy Eisenberg, President and Co-Founder of Xelevate, believes innovation on weather techniques, tools, and tradecraft is critical to minimize risk profiles in flight operations long-term. Marcy says, “As a Center of Excellence bringing together innovation from all UAS stakeholder profiles, weather is almost always an afterthought for execution. TruWeather’s capabilities have time and again kept all of our FAA Part 107 Commercial Drone Pilots and Customers on the right side of safe flight operations. The only way to safely integrate UAS into the National Airspace System is to smartly navigate even the toughest situations, using approaches such as TWS does.”
A strong ally and sponsor of the event, DRONERESPONDERS, supports Public Safety UAS and Drones for Good. Director of DRONERESPONDERS, Charles Werner, believes drone technology will provide better situational awareness in emergency situations and safety is a number one priority. Charles says, “After a year of work under the leadership of Chula Vista PD Captain Don Redmond with public safety stakeholders and the vendor community, DRONERESPONDERS Working Group is excited to release a comprehensive set of resource materials (policies, SOPs, privacy, safety cases, COA/Waiver and vendor info) to help advance the ‘Drone as a First Responder Program’. TruWeather was instrumental in developing the critical weather considerations in these resources.”
Putting the Use Case Model in Action: As drones become more prolific in Public Safety EM and First Responder Programs, developing and implementing professional weather decision protocols is vital to building a disciplined Drone Force. Furthermore, making informed decisions about when and where to stage drone assets, coupled with low-cost weather sensors, will enhance drone surveillance and recovery operations, reducing time to target in seeing nefarious activity or saving lives. Anticipating and integrating local micro-weather precision into command-and-control decision systems will improve interoperability and consistency across operations, and reduce uncertainty about BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) weather conditions. Building a disciplined weather culture early in program development is critical to creating good habits and will ensure readiness when BVLOS operations become more routine. This conference will provide insight into what you should consider in future budget planning and in developing a weather resilient UAS program.
CEO of TruWeather Solutions, Don Berchoff says, “For UAS Program Managers or any stakeholder who cares about FAA waiver approval for DFR and eventually BVLOS, not having a weather incident that impacts community acceptance or liability to pilots or municipalities is of imperative.”
There will be a diverse and notable group of speakers, moderators and panelist who are thought leaders in the industry and will share their insights on weather risk and operations. There will also be several live demonstrations and they will be captured in real time for the virtual audience to view. The closing demo at the end of the day will demonstrate the world’s most advanced weather sensing drone flying near a controlled fire to demonstrate how fires impact the environment. And to end the event, there will be drinks and networking opportunities by the fire.
Xelevate: Xelevate is the first and only facility of its kind located within one hour of Washington D.C. dedicated to unmanned systems testing, development, training, innovation, and demonstration of ‘American’ UAS companies and organizations. With robust standard operating procedures and structured flight capabilities, Xelevate offers a safe, secure, and reliable location to advance unmanned systems, and demonstrate those capabilities to end users and operators.
Xelevate provides engagement, innovation, cultural acceptance, and generational advancement, which is accomplished by assisting industry, commercial entities, government agencies, local communities, and academia. With a team that is comprised entirely of Part 107 pilots, Xelevate is working in conjunction with a robust and dedicated Advisory Council ranging from former Special Forces, former Directors of National Security Agencies, DoD personnel, law enforcement and UAS/Aviation industry thought leaders. Through a collaborative and innovative on-site community and ecosystem, Xelevate is pushing the boundaries of American ingenuity in this emerging tech space!
TruWeather: TruWeather is a leading provider of weather data analytics and innovative weather risk management products with a focus on low level aviation and ground transportation systems. Founded on over 40 years’ experience across the aviation, logistics and weather industries, and acknowledged as experts in setting standards for the safe operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, the company provides the highest quality insights alongside excellent technical and operational forecasting support services. Their focus is on flight-time, battery life and revenue generation per airframe, especially in edge case circumstances. TruWeather’s customized translation of real-time and predictive weather data into discreet workflow decision insights sharpens resource scheduling, planning and mission execution resulting in safer, more productive operations and business success.
