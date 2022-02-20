Virtual Parliamentarians Hosts A Complimentary Workshop On Parliamentary Procedure
Virtual Parliamentarians invites leaders to its 1st open house on effective business meetings using parliamentary procedure by a World Champ of Public Speaking.
Robert’s Rules Of Order can ensure diverse views are heard and the majority rules, one decision at a time, for organizations to benefit from inclusiveness, membership retention and ethical leadership.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Parliamentarians (VPOO.ToastmastersClubs.Org) invites leaders, ranging from college students to professionals serving various boards and committees, to its open house. Learn how to “Make Motions, Not Waves,” with efficient meetings at a workshop by Dana LaMon, a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) and World Champ of Public Speaking. After hearing from LaMon, members and guests can enjoy a regular meeting, including prepared speeches, Table Topics™ (impromptu speeches), and evaluations.
— Jenny Liu, DTM
Most organizations, ranging from nonprofits to corporations, use parliamentary procedure to facilitate orderly business meetings. Three members will also highlight how vital it is for adding value to the club:
- Past District 46 Governor and Club Vice President of Membership Penelope Boehm, DTM, noted that some members joined because one purpose in the Club Constitution is to “increase its individual members’ knowledge of the rules of parliamentary procedure and their skills in conducting meetings and participating in group discussions.”
- Club Sponsor and President of Virtual Parliamentarians Jenny Liu, DTM, observed, “Leaders who are proficient in parliamentary procedure seem to abide by the governing documents of the organizations that they signed membership agreements to belong to for ethical conduct. By using Robert’s Rules Of Order to ensure diverse views are heard and the majority rules, one decision at a time, organizations can benefit from inclusive decision-making, membership retention, and ethical leadership.”
- Professional Registered Parliamentarian (PRP) Ted Allman, DTM, says, “Table Topics™ are one of the best aspects of the meeting because it helps you think quickly and speak clearly on your feet for one to two minutes. As a Topicsmaster, I will randomly select members and then guests to practice chairing a mock meeting for an imaginary society, debating humorous motions, and voting democratically.”
Other speakers will include:
- Odette J Wilkens, DTM, President & General Counsel of Wired Broadband, Inc. advocating fiber optics to the premises (FTTP), over wireless, as faster, more cybersecure and safer for health, and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Alliance for protecting Americans’ civil liberties, will profile an ethical leader for inspiration during Women’s History Month.
- Kevin Bob, RP, a real estate investor specializing in marketing and technology, will reveal “The Man Behind It All” for his icebreaker in the Dynamic Leadership path of the Toastmasters online education program, Pathways.
In addition to these members, others will share how the safe, supportive, and positive experience with constructive feedback helps them grow as leaders and communicators. Join us for a special, fun, and interactive event with a chance to win a complimentary ebook on Robert’s Rules Of Order Newly Revised In Brief 3rd Edition!
Admission: Free to the public
Event: Virtual Parliamentarians Open House on Parliamentary Procedure
Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 8 pm to 9:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST)
Location: Online (http://bit.ly/vp-openhouse-3-2)
Virtual Parliamentarians (http://VPOO.ToastmastersClubs.Org) is a specialty club of Toastmasters International where leaders are made. It empowers members across America to Australia to develop their leadership and communication skills using parliamentary procedure.
About District 46
District 46 comprises more than 106 corporate and community clubs in New York, NY. To learn more about District 46 please visit: www.toastmasters46.org.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
