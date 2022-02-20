OpenSea Phishing Attack Pauses Grumpy Pugs™ NFT Launch

Global phishing attack on OpenSea NFT platform pushes back the launch of Grumpy Pugs™, safety measures will be in place.

We are confident in that this will be fixed shortly and everyone will be able to safely engage with our brand on the OpenSea marketplace.” — Tim Moore - Founder Grumpy Pugs™

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenSea, the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced a global phising attack on it's marketplace. "We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea related smart contracts. This appears to be a phishing attack originating outside of OpenSea's website." says their official Twitter account. Cointelegraph says the attack happened during a planned upgrade.

With the official launch of the Grumpy Pugs™ exclusive NFT collection previously scheduled to begin Monday February 21, 2022, the franchise has decided to delay the launch for one more week. "Out of an abundance of caution for our fans during this OpenSea issue, we are pushing the dates out past their migration window when things will stabilize and new security measures are in place so a fair and fun Grumpy Pugs™ shopping experience can resume. We are truly confident that this be quickly resolved and and everyone will be able to safely engage with our brand on the OpenSea marketplace," says Tim Moore, founder, Grumpy Pugs™.

The revised dates were provided:

Presale is now scheduled for Monday February 28, 2022, at 8am PST - 11am EST - 4pm UTC. Public sale begins on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8am PST - 11am EST - 4pm UTC.