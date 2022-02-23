Melco Logistics & Shipping Group, Dubai Aligns with the PHC Consortium for Service to the TROM Computers Project

Melco Logistics & Shipping Group, Dubai - global shipping solutions for all, this time Dehydrated Mangos. PHC for Performance Improvement - making every shipment count. Dehydrated Mangos - A good example of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) - Master Box weighs 12.5kg, 1,440 boxes per container, FCL-40, 18 tons, form of payment 100% with order, inspection SGS (or other), AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE SALE.

TROM Computers is set up to operate from cash donations and welcomes the alignment as a way for funding to be supplemented by revenue from international trade.

SOUTHMINSTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fundamental concept of the TROM Computers project is to establish a network of stand alone community centres, where members of the local community can make use of internet-connected computer equipment for education, work or job search. Or even just recreation, as the community centre encourages the lonely, elderly, younger or lesser privileged members of the community to gather for sharing of experience and self development.

Each centre has full time support staff, and workshop facilities where donated computers are refurbished and made available for the centre or for 'lending' to community members, like a 'computer library', all provided at no cost to the community member.

As the network grows, computer equipment donated at each centre may be used at that centre or distributed around other centres according to demand. Melco Logistics & Shipping Group, Dubai has from the beginning been TROM Computers' preferred provider of service to move Computer equipment between nodes in the project's network. Melco management have agreed to provide this service and in addition have offered to play a key beneficial role in the project by sharing revenue from commercial shipping transactions as a base for funding the project's operations.

In normal practice, each commercially viable shipment will have some available space that can be used for computer equipment that effectively 'hitches a ride' for free. In addition to the benefit of effectively free shipping for the donated computer equipment, some proceeds from each shipment, after satisfying the commercial interests of the buyer and seller, will be directed to TROM Computers as a donation that will be proportional to the shipment's commercial value.

"With this partnership I can see a bright future for the TROM Computers project as the network expands massively alongside increase in shipping activity", says Melwyn Cornelio, CEO of Melco Logistics & Shipping Group, Dubai, "there is potential for exponential increase in shipping consignments as the network grows."

Five categories of interest for shipping consignments are identified: (1) Petroleum pipe and solid steel bars for scrap, (2) Commodities like sugar and rice of all specifications, (3) Carbon for the power sector, (4) Spares and equipment for the Oil & Gas industry, (5) Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

The first shipment ready to start off the alignment is an example of the category (5) FMCG from Peru - DEHYDRATED MANGO, Master box weighs 12.5 kg, 1,440 boxes per container, FCL-40, 18 tons, Form of Payment 100% with the purchase order. inspection (SGS Or the one that we determine) AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE SALE.

"If we can find a committed buyer for this first consignment, this will provide a much needed boost for early development of the TROM Computers project", said David Winter, founder of TROM Computers CIC, "as shipment numbers grow, so will the TROM Computers global network of local community centres."

Enquiries about any of the six categories are welcome from interested parties who will be added to a mailing list for early alert for future purchase opportunities.

Information on the health benefits of Mango products is available from the National Mango Board, a Florida based organisation but with a worldwide passion for mangos and their propagation.

Melco Logistics & Shipping Group, Dubai ( https://melcoshipping.com/) provides global logistics solutions and is assigned to oversee all shipments across the entire TROM Computers global network.

BigBarn CIC (https://www.bigbarn.co.uk) runs the UK’s number one local food website that has been building a better way to buy food for 20 years in a mission to reconnect consumers with their local producers and encourage trade and communication.

Order Efficiency Ltd is the creator of the Project Health Control (PHC) methodology behind the PHC Consortium, a collaboration of companies and individuals promoting performance improvement for business and individuals.

TROM Computers CIC is the hub of a network for community development through service via the PHC Portal, an interactive online window to information on community based projects. New users register by sending a blank email to addme@phcportal.com

