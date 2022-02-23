PHOENIX CARPET REPAIR AND CLEANING IS A 2022 CLEANFAX INDUSTRY LEADER
Robert Atlas followed his entrepreneurial instincts on an unexpected journey that has had its share of ups and downs, but ultimately led to success.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Atlas’ Phoenix Carpet Repair and Cleaning was born from a series of personal challenges that forced him to restart his life at 43. Atlas’ road to success is a highly unique one, guided by a male stripper, evangelism, a Craig’s List ad, and an unrelenting entrepreneurial drive.
As Atlas has learned, it is important to try new things and be open to and ready for change in one’s career. He recommends the same readiness for change to those just starting or looking to grow. Atlas says, “I think one of my biggest mistakes is I should have started doing water damage about eight years ago. It’s a very lucrative business.” Atlas’ adaptability has helped him throughout his career. When the pandemic and its resulting shutdown hit, Phoenix Carpet Repair and Cleaning lost 30% of revenue, but the lessons he learned during the Great Recession had prepared him in many ways for that unexpected change. “You always have nest eggs saved. You have to plan for stuff like that,” he explains. “I guess when I lost the houses during the Recession, I learned I needed even bigger buckets for resources. Now I’m positioned better than ever.”
New hires at Phoenix Carpet Repair and Cleaning are given special motivation. New employees are told upfront if they stay with the company for a year and do a great job, Atlas will cut in half the $15,000 start-up cost for an area-exclusive location. “So, if they want to make $55,000-$60,000 a year and stay here with me, great. I’d love to keep them long term. But if they want to make more money and have their own location with coaching by me, that’s great, too,” he says. “That’s inspiring for people who want to be their own boss someday. “A lot of people are insecure. They don’t want to see anyone do better than them. I’m the kind of guy who loves to see people do well.” Atlas loves connecting with people—employees, customers, and industry peers. In fact, after years working off the truck, he went back out in the field because he was bored sitting in his office and missed meeting “interesting people.” He strongly recommends others in the industry see the huge benefits of networking. You can read the full article, 2022 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review, which was written by Amanda Hosey by clicking here.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and a To Fix It!
