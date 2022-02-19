Middlesex Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation

CASE#: 22A3000883

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/18/22 2042 hours

STREET: Main St

TOWN: Waitsfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Radcliffe Dr

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Vanliere

CHARGES: DUI, Negligent Operation

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE#2

OPERATOR: Cassidy Berry

SEATBELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major front end

INJURIES: None

HOSTPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to the area of Main St and Radcliffe Dr, in Waitsfield, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with Vehicle #2.

Troopers identified the operator of Vehicle #1 as Mark Vanliere of Waitsfield. While speaking to Vanliere, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Vanliere was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation.

Vanliere was transported the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Vanliere was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/2022 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 0830 hours

