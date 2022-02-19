Middlesex Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation
CASE#: 22A3000883
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/18/22 2042 hours
STREET: Main St
TOWN: Waitsfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Radcliffe Dr
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Vanliere
CHARGES: DUI, Negligent Operation
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE#2
OPERATOR: Cassidy Berry
SEATBELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major front end
INJURIES: None
HOSTPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were dispatched to the area of Main St and Radcliffe Dr, in Waitsfield, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with Vehicle #2.
Troopers identified the operator of Vehicle #1 as Mark Vanliere of Waitsfield. While speaking to Vanliere, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Vanliere was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation.
Vanliere was transported the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Vanliere was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/10/2022 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191