Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the Tashkent INDEX complex

UZBEKISTAN, February 18 - A meeting on the socio-economic development of Yangihayot and Sergeli districts was held in Tashkent’s Yangihayot.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Tashkent INDEX trade and production complex in Yangihayot district.

The complex occupies 72 hectares. Here, within the framework of the project worth almost 1 trillion 300 billion UZS, trade facilities, logistics and expo centers, a hotel and catering facilities are being built. The total number of jobs created is 13 thousand. The first stage of the project will be completed on the eve of the Navruz holiday this year.

It was emphasized that last year 600 projects were implemented in the Yangihayot district and more than 3 thousand jobs were created. 65 projects served to offer 2.6 thousand jobs in Sergeli district. New kindergartens, polyclinics, sports grounds have been opened, internal roads and utility networks have been repaired.

The tasks for the current year were discussed at the meeting.

In 2022, it is planned to implement 61 projects in Yangihayot worth 3.8 trillion UZS and create 26,000 new jobs.

As part of the “Yangi Shahar” (New City) project, it is planned to build 5 million square meters of housing and many social facilities. Housing for 430,000 people will be built. Work will begin on the demolition of old wooden houses in the Sputnik neighborhood and a program to relocate their residents to modern houses.

Three kindergartens will open in densely populated mahallas, and additional buildings will be built in two schools. Taking into account the opinions of the public, 3.2 billion UZS will be allocated to solve urgent problems.

It is planned to implement 79 investment projects worth 6.4 trillion UZS and create 31,000 jobs in Sergeli district. Thus, the production of aluminum profiles at the Alutex enterprise, spare parts for electric vehicles at the Rezalit Stroy Group enterprise will be launched.

2 schools, 2 kindergartens and a family polyclinic will be built in the district. The construction of the “Yangi O’zbekiston” residential complex in the Alisher Navoi neighborhood will begin.

Hokims of districts and leaders delivered speeches at the meeting. They reported on plans for the implementation of economic and social projects in cooperation with assistants to hokims and youth leaders.

