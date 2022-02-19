Submit Release
Connecticut Department Of Public Health Issues FDA Warning About Recalled Baby Formula Amid Investigation Of Four Illnesses

02/19/2022

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Issues FDA Warning About Recalled Baby Formula Amid Investigation Of Four Illnesses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 18, 2022

 

CONTACT:   Chris Boyle, DPH Director of Communications

  (860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

HARTFORD, Conn. —The Food and Drug Administration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners are investigating four consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI facility. All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula (IF) produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI facility.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

  1. The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and
  2. The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and
  3. The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

 

Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by this advisory. This advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. Consumers should continue to use all product not covered by this advisory.

 

For additional information, please visit: FDA Investigation of Cronobacter and Salmonella Complaints: Powdered Infant Formula (February 2022) | FDA

-30-

