ParentShield MVNO confirms NO roaming charges in 2022

ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Amidst a backdrop of many mobile networks re-introducing roaming charges, rising star British MVNO ParentShield has vowed to keep prices unchanged for 2022

ParentShield is delighted to be able to maintain its 'No unexpected bills' pledge even when taking a child's mobile phone abroad on holiday” — Graham Tyers

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many mobile networks and MVNO are reintroducing roaming charges in the aftermath of Brexit. Specialist MVNO ParentShield has vowed to keep its 'no extra charges' policy unchanged throughout 2022 - even in cases where children take their mobile phones with them on holiday.

ParentShield, that has battled its way through a highly competitive MVNO market to supply thousands of children with their mobile telephony since its launch in 2018, has a key pledge of 'no unexpected bills', the Company explained, as parents appreciate the peace of mind that comes from knowing that they can sagely give a mobile phone to any child, and try as they might, they're always unable to add to the phone bill.

An updated list of European countries covered has been published on ParentShield's Going Abroad page and the company says customers can make contact about any other destinations and they'll do what they can to get roaming enabled there, by the time they land.

Countries currently covered include:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark (Kingdom of Denmark)

Estonia

Finland

France

French Antilles (France)

French Departments and Territories in the Indian Ocean (France)

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands (Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

ParentShield customers can use their app ( on the Parent's phone ) to notify ParentShield that they are planning and overseas trip to check that coverage can be arranged ready for arrival. While they are abroad, the child will still be able to call and be called by parents, and friends and family at home. The ParentShield child protection features - the recording and blocking and control features that customers love in the UK - will work exactly the same abroad.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

The Network is an independent MVNO with thousands of users across the UK. Due to its focus on child protection, ParentShield is used by parents and the care sector for safeguarding Children in various situations.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show their friends in the playground.

Note to Editors:

A number of ParentShield SIM cards are available for testing and review in your relevant publication Please use the contact details below to supply details of the publication and request a sample SIM pack.