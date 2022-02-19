Nvidia Release Exclusive Crypto Mining Card Based on Titan V Architecture
Nvidia Release Exclusive Crypto Mining Card Based on Titan V ArchitectureMONTREAL, QUEBEC , CANADA, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive new crypto mining card released from Nvidia is being featured on Viperatech’s (Vipera LLC) website, sources say that this new GPU based mining card is in extremely high demand.
Nvidia has released several dedicated crypto mining GPU’s in the last year as they attempt to grow in the crypto mining demand as well as maintain a stable stock of GPU’s for the gaming industry. The move is a smart choice considering the popularity of GPU mining and the lucrative opportunity to market a product specifically to this industry.
The new GPU, dubbed the CMP 100HX is a repurposed Volta-based TITAN V, which was the only consumer offering featuring a GV100 GPU with lower clock speed and reduced memory. The Titan V is Nvidia's flagship driving force behind artificial intelligence because of its incredible technological advantages and now the powerful tech is being re-utilized to mine for increasingly difficult crypto algorithms. The NVIDIA TITAN V has the power of 12 GB HBM2 memory and 640 Tensor Cores, delivering 110 teraflops of performance. Plus, it features Volta-optimized NVIDIA CUDA for maximum results.
The CMP 100HX repurposes this design and high-end tech to the best of its ability, removing video output from the card and maximizing its power efficiency and possible hashrate. The GPU has a passive cooling heatsink design, used only for server/data centre environments and enclosures with active high RPM external air cooling. Similar to the other Nvidia CMP lineup, there is no video output. It features 6GB HBM2 Memory and a very efficient power draw of 135 Watts (tested).
Currently, this product is priced under $1800 (USD) on Viperatech.com, which is a low price point for the CMP line from Nvidia.
Robert Webb
Vipera LLC
+1 877-446-5697
email us here
CMP100HX