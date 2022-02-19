Derby Barracks/ Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000644
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 @ 2047 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Main St, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Juvenile #1
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/17/2022 at approximately 2047 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a theft at the Maplefields service station located on Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT. Investigation revealed Juvenile #1, 18 of Barton, an employee at the time, had been scanning winning lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings without paying for the tickets. It was determined Juvenile #1, had stolen upwards of over $1300.00 worth of winning lottery tickets. Juvenile #1 was located, cited and released to appear in family court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 @ 1500 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: N0
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED