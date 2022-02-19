Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022 @ 2047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields Main St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile #1                                                

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/17/2022 at approximately 2047 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a theft at the Maplefields service station located on Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT. Investigation revealed Juvenile #1, 18 of Barton, an employee at the time, had been scanning winning lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings without paying for the tickets. It was determined Juvenile #1, had stolen upwards of over $1300.00 worth of winning lottery tickets. Juvenile #1 was located, cited and released to appear in family court for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 @ 1500 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: N0 

MUG SHOT:  NOT INCLUDED

 

