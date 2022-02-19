Founders of LEADALEAP Empower Children Against Preventable Diseases With Mosbugroaches
"Mosbugroaches" is a storybook on the importance of MAINTAINING PERSONAL HYGIENE AND PREVENTING DISEASES FOR ALL CHILDREN through THE EYE OF A LITTLE GIRL.
"Mosbugroaches" is empowering millions of children everywhere in the world with the right knowledge and the vital information they need to defeat preventable diseases and lead a healthy life.
Providers of children’s education support services, LEADALEAP, launch Mosbugroaches, a children’s book to teach ways of preventing COVID-19 and other diseases
“Mosbugroaches” is giving power to the children, and the resources they need to defeat preventable diseases. We are putting the children at the center as both actors and stakeholders in the fight against communicable and viral diseases.
The ravaging coronavirus pandemic and emergence of other communicable diseases have brought to bear the importance of embracing a lifestyle that supports health and hygiene. Unfortunately, many of the available resources are targeted towards adults with very little attention to the little ones, leading to the death of millions of children worldwide. However, Paul and Rebecca Jeremiah are looking to change this narrative by creating Mosbugroaches.
Mosbugroaches teaches readers vital health tips in a fun and relatable way from the mouth of Doctor Chinyelu. Chinyelu always wanted to be a doctor and she plays “the clinic” with her toys most of the time in the book, treating her patients, while at the same time, giving them crucial health advice for their overall well-being.
The name of Mosbugroaches is derived from the combination of Mosquitoes, Bedbugs, and, Cockroaches. The storybook comes in 2 cover editions, containing exciting and fun activities at the end of each chapter to help readers practice what they have learned.
In addition to being one of the first to get the book, backers of the Kickstarter funding campaign also get tie-in products and awareness kits, including a stainless steel travel mug, hoodie, drawstring bag, lightweight aluminum bookmark, and a host of others. It also forms part of the ‘Stop’ initiative to say no to germs, disease, Lassa fever, malaria, and COVID.
