The Red Winter Journey is Coming, Another Novel By Paul Rushworth-Brown

Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England

An Historic Journey of Twists and Adventure with a Dash of Spirited Passion

“A dark and dramatic prose of family and war that brings the realism of history to your imagination with little effort…a great read…” — Indiebook reviewer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED WINTER JORNEY is a tale of a peasant family caught up in the ravages of the English Civil War in 1642. A young man, Tommy Rushworth, tries to stay alive after being absconded into the Parliamentary Army and taken off to war. Thomas Rushworth, his father, is racing against time to save his son from imminent death in a war he wanted no part of.

Back in Haworth, Tommy's mother despairs, waiting for news of the fate of her son and husband. Through the turmoil and suffering, William and Lucy, develop their own love story and are tested to the limit by the persecution of the steward of the manor who conspires to sabotage their future.

The bloody hell of war and the saga of family tribulations drive this period drama with exceptional narrative and factual accuracy of the talented author who penned SKULDUGGERY and is becoming one of Australia’s established new authors.

"The history of these people is rarely thought of and even less rarely written about because there are few records as most would have been illiterate. There is much written about the nobles but what about the common people. At the time, 85% of people were peasants and yet their story is often untold." Paul Rushworth-Brown 2022

RED WINTER JOURNEY is a story that twists, turns and surprises until the very end. If you like, adventure and intrigue with a dash of spirited love, then you will be engrossed by this tale of a peasant family, living on the moors of Yorkshire, unexpectedly caught up in the ravages of the English Civil War in 1642. This novel is something different that people have been waiting for and will be loved by those interested in historical fiction with a twist.

Beautiful backdrops and compelling action will play out before you as you are transported back in time. You will laugh, you will cry and be in awe of the twists and turns. The writing is very descriptive, the hooks very bold and is told in a way that places the reader in the time and place. So, now turn the page and step back in time to follow the Rushworths on their journey of survival in this bittersweet saga.

Rushworth-Brown's novels have been described as ‘historically accurate’ and 'very real'. Red Winter Journey is an adventure tale solidly grounded in historical fact. The book will appeal to readers of historical fiction in the style of Ken Follett (Pillars of the Earth) and Noah Gordon (The Physician).

Paul has been a guest on the ABC, the BBC and America Tonight with Kate Delaney. He has also been a regular on the Witty Writers Show with Beth Worsdell.

"Isn't it just so great when you find one of those books that completely drags you in, makes you fall in love with the characters and demands that you immerse yourself in its realm? This is one of those books for me. And I must issue a serious content warning: this book describes how life was like on the moors in the 1700s with a highly descriptive nuance. Proceed with caution if you are particularly sensitive as its truths will shock." The US National Times

Author Paul Rushworth-Brown's new novel 'Red Winter Journey' will be released by Shawline Publishing in April 2022