Former Addiction Clinic Manager Charged with TennCare Fraud, Drug Fraud, ID Theft

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of a former addiction recovery clinic owner.

In September 2019, TBI agents joined investigators with the 21st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Tennessee Office of Inspector General, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in investigating reports of TennCare and drug fraud at a Spring Hill out-patient clinic. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from February 2019 through February 2021, Lindsay Chelette, the owner/ manager of the Harpeth Recovery Clinic, frequently used the credentials of other doctors to write, submit and receive prescriptions for a family member. The investigation also revealed that Chelette submitted claims for service to a TennCare-managed care company for a patient who was deceased at the time services were allegedly rendered. Harpeth Recovery Clinic operated as an opioid addiction recovery out-patient clinic without proper licensure. The clinic is no longer open.

On February 15th, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lindsay Erin Chelette (DOB 05/25/1983) with two counts of TennCare Fraud, six counts of Prescription Drug Fraud, six counts of Identity Theft, and six counts of Forgery. She was arrested Friday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $22,500 bond.