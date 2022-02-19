Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for one position each in the District Court and District Family Court of the First Circuit, island of Oahu.

The names submitted for these vacancies by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Russ S. Awakuni

Mr. Awakuni is currently employed with the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. He is a graduate of Loyola Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1993.

Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos

Mr. Demetrakopoulos is currently employed with Shim & Chang, AAL, ALC. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1989.

Timothy E. Ho

Mr. Ho is currently employed with Imanaka Asato, LLLC, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1987.

Chastity T. Imamura

Ms. Imamura is currently employed with the Office of Dispute Resolution, Department of the Attorney General. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Simeona L.L.A. Mariano

Ms. Mariano is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Department of the Attorney General. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2004.

Dyan K. Mitsuyama

Ms. Mitsuyama is currently employed with Mitsuyama & Rebman, LLLC, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. She is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1998.

John A. Montalbano

Mr. Montalbano is currently on temporary active duty with the Ninth Mission Support Command, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. He is a graduate of Golden Gate University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001.

Steven R. Nichols

Mr. Nichols is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Shellie K. Park-Hoapili

Ms. Park-Hoapili is currently employed with the Supreme Court of Hawaii. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003.

Natasha R. Shaw

Ms. Shaw is currently employed with the Law Office of Natasha R. Shaw, LLLC and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the First Circuit. She is a graduate of Stetson University College of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2010.

Scott M. Spallina

Mr. Spallina is currently employed as a Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney, City & County of Honolulu. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano)

Ms. Vidinha is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald Supreme Court of Hawaii 417 South King Street Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: (808) 539-4703 Email: [email protected]

Comments should be postmarked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Tuesday, March 1, 2022. All comments will be kept confidential.

