President visits the construction site of a new technopark

UZBEKISTAN, February 17 - On February 4, 2021, the President of Uzbekistan signed a resolution “On measures to create an industrial technopark “Yangihayot” in the city of Tashkent”.

During his visit to Yangihayot district today, the Head of the state got acquainted with the construction site of a technopark.

210 hectares have been allocated for the complex. Of these, 150 hectares will be auctioned in two stages. Entrepreneurs who have acquired land plots will build enterprises on their own.

“Land resources in Tashkent are limited. In the future, there will be no such plots. Therefore, every inch of land must be used effectively. It is expedient to build two-storey enterprises”, the President said.

It is planned to employ 20,000 people in the enterprises of the technopark. The industrial zone will contribute to the expansion of production capacities, the introduction of modern technologies in the industry, and through this – the provision of employment.

A presentation of Yangihayot district enterprises’ products was also held.

Source: UzA