President gets acquainted with confectionery enterprise's activities

UZBEKISTAN, February 17 - The Head of the state visited Tashkent region's Yangihayot district to become familiar with mahallas and industrial facilities.

The President visited confectionery enterprise Almerro Group LLC.

The enterprise was organized within the framework of a project worth 70 billion UZS, the first stage of which was launched in November last year. A new production building has been erected. Modern equipment from Turkey has been installed.

The company produces about 2 thousand tons of confectionery products per year. It manufactures 95 types of products, including chocolate products, sweets, cookies, waffles. 120 people are employed.

The Head of the state inquired about the quality of confectionery products.

“The quality is good. But you can make the cost even lower. For example, if the production of imported additives is set up here, it can be reduced by 10-15 percent. Then you will achieve success in selling products, additional jobs will be created”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

After the commissioning of the second stage of the enterprise, the annual production capacity will reach 10 thousand tons. It is planned to export some of the products to neighboring countries and Mongolia.

