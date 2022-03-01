CA Civil Rights Law Group Announces that Racial Discrimination Litigation against Tesla Gains Press Coverage
California Civil Rights Law Group is announcing new press coverage of its litigation against Tesla.
Larry has been a crusader against racial discrimination.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Civil Rights Law Group, a San Francisco Bay Area law firm specializes in employment litigation, and has been recognized for its trial work, including for its most recent work in Owen Diaz v. Tesla, Inc (Diaz v. Tesla, Inc., 3:17-cv-06748-WHO (N.D. Cal. Oct. 6, 2021)).
— Navruz Avloni
"Larry has been a crusader against racial discrimination," explained Navruz Avloni, Partner at the Bay Area-based law firm. "Recent press has highlighted the history of our litigation against Tesla, which precedes new litigation by the State of California against the automaker."
Interested persons can read more about the case at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2022-01-26/the-lawyer-suing-tesla-for-racism-at-its-fremont-california-plant-and-winning. That article, published on January 26, 2022, includes an extensive interview with Mr. Organ about the case. It also references the original October 4, 2021 jury verdict in Diaz v. Tesla, Inc. (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-04/tesla-ordered-to-pay-137-million-for-harboring-workplace-racism).
FIGHTING RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE SAN FRANCISO BAY AREA
Even today and even in the San Francisco Bay Area, racial discrimination at work can remain a problem. Workers may experience it and just not know about their right to work in a hostile free workplace; some may be reluctant to reach out for potential legal help because they fear reprisals. Persons who are experiencing racial discrimination are encouraged to read the law firm's informational page on discrimination at https://www.civilrightsca.com/race-discrimination/. Secondarily, with offices in San Anselmo (Marin County), Oakland (Alameda County), and San Francisco (San Francisco City and County), the California Civil Rights Law Group makes it easy for persons to reach out for a confidential consultation with a discrimination lawyer. If a person feels that they may be experiencing discrimination, especially but not only at the workplace, then they should reach out for an attorney consultation. Only a trained attorney can evaluate the facts vis-a-vis the law and advise as to the desirability of legal action. This can be done confidentially with no risk to the impacted employee.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS LAW GROUP
California Civil Rights Law Group (http://www.civilrightsca.com/) is a leading employment law firm with San Francisco Bay Area offices in Oakland, Alameda County and San Anselmo, Marin County, California. Employees experiencing sexual harassment, race harassment, disability discrimination, LGTBQ discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, whistleblower retaliation and/or wrongful termination should reach out for an attorney consultation in either our Oakland/East Bay or San Anselmo/Marin County office.
