Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in response to a violent incident on a CGL work site:

“The attack this week on a CGL work site is reprehensible. The damage and destruction are disturbing to all British Columbians.

“The B.C. government understands the seriousness of this violent and criminal act. The RCMP is conducting a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“My thoughts are with the workers who were traumatized by this attack and with the RCMP officer who was injured.

“Intimidation and violence should be condemned by all British Columbians.”