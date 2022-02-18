New affordable homes coming to North Vancouver

CANADA, February 18 - People in the District of North Vancouver will have more affordable housing options, with construction underway on a new 90-unit development.

“The housing crisis has meant many North Shore community members are struggling to find affordable housing and make ends meet,” said Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale. “This project will provide 90 individuals and families with the kind of housing security that everyone deserves to have. I'm excited to see it break ground, and know there's more to do.”

Located at 267 Orwell St. near the Phibbs bus exchange, the six-storey, wood-frame building will replace two aging single-family homes. Named Salal Apartments, the project will provide one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for moderate- and low-income individuals and families, as well as outdoor amenity spaces, including play areas and community gardens.

The development is a partnership between the provincial and federal governments, the District of North Vancouver, Sanford Affordable Housing Society and Hollyburn Community Services Society.

Sanford Affordable Housing Society will operate the new homes, which are expected to be complete in fall 2023.

“Sanford Affordable Housing Society is excited to join our incredible partners to bring this project to the District of North Vancouver,” said Feezah Jaffer, executive director, Sanford Affordable Housing Society. “Our experience developing and operating housing for those with low to moderate incomes will serve this initiative well and we look forward to working with BC Housing, the district and Hollyburn Community Services Society to provide quality and affordable homes for many who are facing great challenges.”

Half of the units will have rent geared to income, where rent is 30% of the tenant’s income. Some of the units will be rented to people with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance. Others will be at or below market rent.

Hollyburn Community Services Society will work with Sanford Affordable Housing Society on tenant selection.

"Hollyburn Community Services Society is very excited to be breaking ground on this much-needed affordable housing development,” said Nanette Taylor, executive director, Hollyburn Community Services Society. “Since 2016, we have been actively engaged with Sanford Housing and the District of North Vancouver to realize a mutual goal of 90 affordable homes for families on the North Shore. Today, we are that much closer."

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including nearly 500 homes in North Vancouver.

Quotes:

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“This project is a great example of all levels of government working with the non-profit housing sector to build the kind of safe, affordable housing that people need. More individuals and families on the North Shore will soon have the peace of mind that comes with having a reasonably priced, secure home.”

Mike Little, mayor, District of North Vancouver –

“I am proud to work with BC Housing, Sanford Affordable Housing Society and Hollyburn Community Services Society on this much-needed project that responds to the needs of families and individuals with low to moderate incomes. We’ve heard clear support for affordable housing in the district, and we’re pleased to be able to offer an option so residents can remain in our community in housing they can afford.”

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour –

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is proud to be involved in these projects at their earliest stage, in order to ensure that they realize their goal of housing Canadians that need it most. This is one of the ways our government continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

Quick Facts:

The Province is contributing approximately $9.5 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project and will provide annual operating funding of approximately $415,000.

The Community Housing Fund is a provincial investment of $1.9 billion over 10 years to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals.

The District of North Vancouver is providing the land, valued at approximately $13 million, and waiving development cost charges and application and permit fees.

The Government of Canada provided funding through the Seed program, which is designed to support costs for completing pre-development activities related to the construction of new affordable housing across Canada.

Vancity provided a $15,000 grant.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/