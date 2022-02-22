Fusion 1 Enterprises Partners with Ericom Software to Deliver Zero Trust Access Solutions to Clients
Company to Offer Comprehensive ZTEdge Capabilities to Financial Services, Healthcare and Government Vertical MarketsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion 1 Enterprises, an information technology solutions provider specializing in security and privacy protection, next-gen identity management, and adversarial machine learning via its affiliate Threatbee, and Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that Fusion 1 is leveraging ZTEdge to deliver Zero Trust managed security services to regulatory markets such as: healthcare, financial services, education, government and private organizations. Fusion 1 will also combine the Zero Trust capabilities of the ZTEdge platform with its own proprietary IT, digital identity and cybersecurity solutions with Artificial Intelligence to deliver unique offerings for the market.
“We have seen a greater need for Identity Management and Compliance-as-a-Service in the highly regulated markets we serve and have developed the tools and services to support them,” said Urayoan Camacho, CEO. “In addition to our own services, we were looking for a comprehensive Zero Trust solution to offer customers and quickly realized that ZTEdge was the answer. It offers a broad set of capabilities that align with the requirements our customers have, and it can be delivered in a modular fashion or as a comprehensive platform based on each customer’s unique requirements.”
According to Camacho, small and medium-sized businesses need the solutions and support Fusion 1 provides because they “feel the pain even more” when business systems and processes are compromised. This since many times small businesses don’t have the resources or infrastructure to recover. “Zero Trust it’s more than technology, it’s a way to operate and it requires the organizations to really understand and adopt its principles.”
ZTEdge SASE Platform
Ericom’s ZTEdge cloud security platform is the simplest way for midsize enterprises and small businesses to rapidly adopt Zero Trust security principles. ZTEdge provides organizations with an integrated cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions. The platform’s Zero Trust security controls support multiple use cases, including:
· Identifying users and authenticating devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.
· Eliminating ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.
· Securing remote access to private applications and desktops: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premises applications and remote desktops.
· Controlling SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps like Office 365 or Salesforce to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.
· Segmenting networks and providing visibility: Segmenting and monitoring networks to stop threats like ransomware spread and detecting, blocking, and remediating intrusions.
· Simplifying networking using a Cloud Area Network™: Reducing cost and complexity while improving security by connecting users, apps, servers, and containers through a high-performance Zero Trust cloud overlay network.
“Now that our proprietary technology solutions are being integrated with ZTEdge, our team has a cohesive framework of innovation with strong reliable advantages in the market verticals that we work with,” Camacho continued. “We are excited to offer our customers ‘tip-of-the-spear’ technology solutions and innovative services at an affordable cost. We foresee many good case studies and joint opportunities with ZTEdge, not only in the US mainland and Puerto Rico, but also in Latin America in all of our market verticals.
Dr. Chase Cunningham, Ericom Software Chief Strategy Officer, added, “The partnership with Fusion 1 allows us to deliver Zero Trust security solutions to the LATAM region, a market that most Zero Trust providers are ignoring. We are thrilled to collaborate with such a trusted solutions provider to deploy Zero Trust into this market.” Learn more about ZTEdge Zero Trust Cloud Security Platform here.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, micro-segmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
About Fusion 1 Enterprises Fusion 1 Enterprises is a leading next generation digital identity and Information technology solutions provider. Our multidisciplinary team and resources have over twenty years of professional experience in the IT and Information Security industry in the mainland US and Puerto Rico, with experience in Government, Private Sector and Department of Defense. Our services are meant to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities in our clients’ digital transactions, and ensure secure access, integrity, non-repudiation, and information sharing. We recognize that each client has unique regulatory compliance needs, and thus we tailor our services to these very particular conditions, enabling specific responses that address, meet, and exceed our client’s expectations while ensuring the cost-effectiveness of our service provision and solutions implementation.
