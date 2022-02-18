Suspects Sought in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of Sheriff Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense that occurred on Friday, February 4, 2022, in the 4700 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:55 pm, members of the Sixth District were notified of adult male victim who walked in to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Upon further investigation by detectives, it was determined that the offense occurred at the listed location.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/mGgOkXsaUJo

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.