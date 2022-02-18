Press Releases

02/18/2022

Statement: Connecticut Department of Public Health and Connecticut State Department of Education Release Updated School Guidance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 18, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, DPH Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

Eric Scoville, CSDE Director of Communications

(860) 424-1988 – eric.scoville@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn. —The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education today released two COVID-19 guidance documents for use in PreK-12 school settings.

The first guidance document assists schools with transitioning to a model for COVID-19 management that aligns with the state’s public health approach to the routine management of respiratory viral diseases.

The second document includes questions to consider when contemplating potential changes to COVID-19 policies including universal masking in schools or transitioning to “mask optional” policies. The determination on whether to require masks in schools can be made at the local level effective Feb. 28, 2022.

Before Feb. 28, school districts can expect to receive additional shipments of self-tests to distribute two kits per student and staff member. Each kit contains two tests. In schools discontinuing universal indoor masking beginning Feb. 28, kits should be used by all staff and students to self-test just prior to the lifting of universal indoor masking. Ideally, one test should be performed at home in the morning prior to leaving for school on the first day optional masking is implemented.

Given the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, at-home testing and medications, our communities can begin to transition to these updated models of COVID-19 management. This guidance was shared late Friday afternoon with all districts and schools throughout the state’s extensive network of superintendents, school medical advisors, school nurses, local school board members, local health directors, and others who make up the school ecosystem. The guidance documents are posted on the DPH website:

