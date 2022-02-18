More about COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Census Data

NEWS ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 18, 2022

Atlanta – As of today, the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard has been updated to use 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year census estimates for county-level demographics. Previously, data came from 2018 ACS 5-year census estimates.

With the update to 2019 ACS data, some county-level demographic percentages may increase, or decrease based on the new census estimates. Counties with smaller populations will see the biggest changes. It is important to understand this update does not affect the number of vaccines, doses or boosters administered. Additionally, this change does not impact the COVID-19 Daily Status Report.

