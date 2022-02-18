Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige announces $364M in capital improvement projects

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced the release of $364,445,224 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in November and December of 2021, and January of 2022.

“Despite setbacks resulting from the pandemic, I remain committed to improving the well-being and quality of life for all Hawaii’s residents. Through these projects, we continue to improve and upgrade our healthcare system’s readiness, deliver more affordable housing units, and expand the University of Hawaiʻi System facilities to diversify our workforce and educate our leaders of tomorrow,” said Gov. Ige.

A list of projects funded by CIPs released in November can be found here, December linked here, and January linked here.

