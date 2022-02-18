Submit Release
Inslee appoints two judges to King County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee announced two new appointments today to the King County Superior Court, Haydee Vargas and Jason Holloway. Vargas will replace Judge Dean Lum, who retired in January. Holloway will replace Judge Catherine Moore, who retires  Feb. 25.

Vargas is currently the managing attorney of the Associated Counsel for the Accused Division of the King County Department of Public Defense, a position she has held since March 2020. In this role Vargas manages approximately 110 employees and leads recruitment and hiring within the agency. She has been a public defender since joining the King County Department of Public Defense in 2004.

Vargas earned both her bachelor’s and law degrees from Seattle University.

Holloway has been a family law practitioner since 2004. In 2018, Holloway became a King County Superior Court pro tem family law commissioner. In 2021, Holloway joined the court as a full time superior court commissioner presiding over family law and domestic violence motions daily.

Holloway earned his bachelor’s degree from Bard College and his law degree from Willamette University.

Both Vargas and Holloway are active in the King County community. Vargas participates in Community Visions in Burien focusing on the needs of diverse communities in south King County. She is also a frequent volunteer at a local school, serving as a mentor for law students and new attorneys, and volunteering with the Latina(o) Bar Association's Legal Clinic. Holloway is a past president and board member of QLaw, the LGBT Bar Association of Washington (2011-2016), and he served on the board of managers of the University Family YMCA of Seattle (2013-2014).

“I’m thrilled that both Haydee and Jason desire to continue their careers in public service as members of the superior court bench,” said Inslee. “They bring not only significant professional experience to the bench, but also fresh perspectives and unique lived experience.”

