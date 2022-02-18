Innovation Networks Business Technology Award: newly established scholarship for students at Langara College
In partnership with Langara College, Innovation Networks has established a financial award to help support and recognize student accomplishments.RICHMOND , BC , CANADA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Langara College, Innovation Networks has established a financial award to help support and recognize student accomplishments. Innovation Networks believes that student awards relieve financial stress while enabling students to focus on their studies. In these challenging times, it is crucial to support students, the future of the workforce, in every viable way.
Championed by Chief Operating Officer Charmis De Boer and Langara Alum Lais Leite, the Innovation Networks Business Technology Award recognizes students from the Business Computer Applications course for active engagement and leadership in the classroom. The Business Computer Applications course is a comprehensive course that shares knowledge of computer experiences and introduces students to applications and software present in the business field.
This course will be part of the new Management Business Information Technology (MBIT) Diploma or Certificate, a curriculum that has been prepared carefully for the past months and that Innovation Networks has had the pleasure of playing an advisory role. As of 2021, our CEO Andreas Karakas is now part of the Program Advisory Community and will bring to the discussion the needs and challenges that industries face when hiring newly graduated individuals.
Innovation Networks has always been involved in initiatives that support students' transition from schools to the workplace, having hosted many practicum students throughout the years. Lais Carvalho Leite, the current Executive Assistant, is an Alum from Langara College and had the chance to complete her work experience term at Innovation Networks while still taking their Post Degree Diploma Program in Business Administration at the institution. At least five other staff also started their experience as practicum students and built their careers with Innovation Networks.
This partnership goes beyond the Innovation Networks Business Technology Award scholarship and Advisory Committee - Jonathan Steele, Chair of the Business Technology Management Program, brought Andreas Karakas’ experience to one of his classes. Jonathan’s students were working on a project on “how to select a CRM” and interviewed Andreas, CEO, and owner of Innovation Networks. You can watch the full interview here.
About Langara College
Langara College, located in Vancouver, BC, is an educational institution that started in 1965. The College is also known as “snəw̓eyəɬ leləm̓;” house of teachings, that name was given by the Musqueam First Nation, on whose territory the institution is located.
The Management Business Information Technology Diploma will be launched soon and will bridge the technical expertise that IT students look for while teaching these students about business practices. The goal of the program is to graduate students that can not only troubleshoot but also understand the dynamics of the business world. Many IT Providers – Innovation Networks included – have noticed a big gap in the current workforce. Simple business practices like customer service and reporting seem to be a bigger challenge than managing the hardware and software!
While opportunities like having the practicum experience at Innovation Networks help these students gain hands-on experience, a well-structured program can surely help them succeed in the initial stages of their careers.
About Innovation Networks
Innovation Networks Inc, a Managed Services Provider located in Richmond, BC, has been serving businesses throughout North America since 1996, offering a range of IT Services, including Managed IT Services, Outsourcing IT, and Technical Support. The company maintains a clear partner relationship strategy with its clients and does not just sell products but focuses on implementing solutions.
To learn more about Langara College’s scholarships, awards, and how to support students' success, reach out to foundation@langara.ca.
