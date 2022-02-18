AG Knudsen opens investigation into GoFundMe over its plans to divert millions in donations

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen has opened an investigation into potential violations of Montana’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act in connection with GoFundMe’s redirection of funds from the Canadian Freedom Convoy earlier this month.

After $10 million was raised on the GoFundMe crowd fundraising platform to support the protestors and $1 million was distributed to the peaceful protestors, GoFundMe suddenly announced it would withhold the remaining $9 million in donations from the Freedom Convoy and instead send the money to another organization.

“Montanans who give to charitable causes should feel confident that their money will go to help the people they intended. GoFundMe’s actions undermine that confidence and should be of concern to those who use their platform. They may have also violated Montana law,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “My office is looking into this matter further and we will continue to act to protect Montanans from being taken advantage of.”

