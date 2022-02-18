Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,393 in the last 365 days.

AG Knudsen opens investigation into GoFundMe over its plans to divert millions in donations

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen has opened an investigation into potential violations of Montana’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act in connection with GoFundMe’s redirection of funds from the Canadian Freedom Convoy earlier this month.

After $10 million was raised on the GoFundMe crowd fundraising platform to support the protestors and $1 million was distributed to the peaceful protestors, GoFundMe suddenly announced it would withhold the remaining $9 million in donations from the Freedom Convoy and instead send the money to another organization.

“Montanans who give to charitable causes should feel confident that their money will go to help the people they intended. GoFundMe’s actions undermine that confidence and should be of concern to those who use their platform. They may have also violated Montana law,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “My office is looking into this matter further and we will continue to act to protect Montanans from being taken advantage of.”

Read the letter of inquiry sent to GoFundMe here.

You just read:

AG Knudsen opens investigation into GoFundMe over its plans to divert millions in donations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.